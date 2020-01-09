Global  

IND vs NZ: Trent Boult returns, Kyle Jamieson earns maiden Test call-up

Mid-Day Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
*Wellington:* Left-arm New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has recovered from the injury he suffered in Australia and has been included in the 13-man squad for the two-Test series against India starting at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. Boult had suffered from the broken right-hand in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG because...
