Air Force Academy blames accidents for traffic at NHL game

Seattle Times Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colorado (AP) — The Air Force Academy is blaming car accidents and ill-prepared drivers for traffic jams that were so bad before and after the NHL’s Stadium Series game at Falcon Stadium that some fans didn’t enter until the third period. Several thousand fans among the sellout crowd of 43,574 arrived late […]
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel
News video: Traffic chaos clouds Avs stadium series with LA Kings at Falcon Stadium

Traffic chaos clouds Avs stadium series with LA Kings at Falcon Stadium 02:43

 Avs fans who were expecting to have a blast during the Stadium Series against LA, at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium, instead dealt with chaos.

