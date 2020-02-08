Global  

Team Giannis loses to Team LeBron 157-155

FOX Sports Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Team Giannis loses to Team LeBron 157-155Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, but it was not enough for Team Giannis to defeat Team LeBron in revamped All-Star Game
News video: NBA All-Star captains LeBron, Giannis excited for game but missing Kobe

NBA All-Star captains LeBron, Giannis excited for game but missing Kobe 02:32

 NBA All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokuonmpo excited to be part of weekend but still feeling Kobe's death

Sabonis scores two points in All-Star debut as Team LeBron defeats Team Giannis 157-155

Sabonis scores two points in All-Star debut as Team LeBron defeats Team Giannis 157-155Anthony Davis made a game-ending free throw to give Team LeBron a 157-155 win over Team Giannis in the revamped NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.
