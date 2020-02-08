Team Giannis loses to Team LeBron 157-155

Mikey Jimenez RT @_Andre_Enriquez: It’s all going according to plan. Team Giannis loses while Butler & Bam were on the bench. Riley: https://t.co/a5uGJ2… 9 minutes ago

BLACK HISTORY MONTH LOVER 🉑 RT @knicks_tape99: @TylerIAm Giannis team loses and they get textbooks from the 1940’s now 10 minutes ago

CWood ON Sports RT @chlostertalks: Rising Stars: Luka hits half-court shot over Trae Young to end the half, Team World loses All-Star Game: Trae Young… 17 minutes ago

FOX Sports Wisconsin #GiannisAntetokounmpo had 25 points and 11 rebounds, but #TeamLeBron won 157-155 in the 2020 #NBAAllStarGame.… https://t.co/Osg17wxEZv 22 minutes ago

Chloe Harrison Rising Stars: Luka hits half-court shot over Trae Young to end the half, Team World loses All-Star Game: Trae Y… https://t.co/AodQWSZuGB 36 minutes ago

Andre E. Enriquez It’s all going according to plan. Team Giannis loses while Butler & Bam were on the bench. Riley: https://t.co/a5uGJ2lDk4 39 minutes ago