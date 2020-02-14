Global  

2020 NBA All-Star Game: Anthony Davis hits winning free throw as Team LeBron prevails with new Elam Ending

CBS Sports Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Davis missed his first free throw attempt but sunk the second to secure the target score of 157 for Team LeBron
News video: Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis: 'The New Format Was Amazing'

Lakers' All-Star Anthony Davis: 'The New Format Was Amazing' 01:25

 Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis, a Chicago native, said he and his fellow NBA All-Stars liked the game’s new format, after Davis sunk the game-winning free-throws for Team LeBron against Team Giannis.

Team LeBron wins All-Star Game 157-155 in revamped format

Team LeBron wins All-Star Game 157-155 in revamped formatAnthony Davis made a game-ending free throw to give Team LeBron a 157-155 win over Team Giannis in the revamped NBA All-Star Game
