NBA celebrates Kobe as Team LeBron edges Team Giannis in playoff-like All-Star affair

CBC.ca Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Kawhi Leonard scored 30, LeBron James scored 23 and Chicago product Anthony Davis finished with 20 points after hitting the winning free throw to lift Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game.
Honoring Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

 This All-Star Game is that it is the first since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

