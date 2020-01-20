Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Naya post Sundar dost': Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami get whacky and weird

'Naya post Sundar dost': Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami get whacky and weird

Mid-Day Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
India captain Virat Kohli took to social media site Instagram to share a photo along with two of his teammates - Mohammed Shami and Prithvi Shaw - following the practice game vs New Zealand XI.

Virat Kohli posted the hilarious photo on Instagram and had a quirky caption as well: "Naya post, Sundar dost (New post, beautiful...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ind vs Aus | ‘It was one of the most calculated partnerships with Rohit’: Virat Kohli [Video]Ind vs Aus | ‘It was one of the most calculated partnerships with Rohit’: Virat Kohli

India beat Australia by seven tickets in the third ODI in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli’s partnership set India on the path to victory. Indian Skipper Virat Kohli addressed a post conference..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Naya post Sundar dost': Virat Kohli shares funny picture with Mohammad Shami, Prithvi Shaw

India will play their opening Test against New Zealand from February 21. 
Zee News

NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli's latest post with Prithvi Shaw, Mohammed Shami is Twitter's new 'meme material'

Kohli's latest post is Twitter's new favorite 'meme material'
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.