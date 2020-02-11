Global  

EPL: Alexander Lacazette ends his goal drought as Arsenal rams Newcastle 4-0

Zee News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Lacazette had gone nine games in all competitions without a goal before he found the target with a mis-hit shot in the final moments of the game.
Premier League | Lacazette ends goal drought as Arsenal crush Newcastle 4-0

The defeat ended an eight-game unbeaten run for Newcastle.
Hindu Also reported by •Football.london

What Alexandre Lacazette did in Arsenal's Dubai training session amid nine-game goal drought

Arsenal news takes a behind the scenes look at a training session in Dubai where striker Alexandre Lacazette was present as he aims to return to form after the...
Football.london

