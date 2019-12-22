Global  

Jamie Carragher: Liverpool FC is the best in the world

The Sport Review Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher has declared that Liverpool FC number one Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world. The Brazil international produced a fine performance in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win against Norwich City in blustery conditions at Carrow Road on Saturday evening. Alisson had to be alert due to the swirling winds that made conditions […]

