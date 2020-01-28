Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Joelinton: What does the Newcastle United striker offer?

Joelinton: What does the Newcastle United striker offer?

BBC Sport Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
One Premier League goal all season and currently without a goal in 1,856 minutes - why does Joelinton lead the line for Newcastle?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Steve Bruce accidentally states that Dwight Yorke is in line to play for Newcastle [Video]Steve Bruce accidentally states that Dwight Yorke is in line to play for Newcastle

Newcastle's Steve Bruce accidentally states that 48-year-old Dwight Yorke is an option for his team. He made the silly error during a pre-match press conference on Friday morning ahead of Saturday's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:20Published

'Villa wouldn't let me join Newcastle' [Video]'Villa wouldn't let me join Newcastle'

Former Newcastle striker Marlon Harewood tells the Good Morning Transfers team about his transfer saga with Aston Villa in 2009.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:40Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.