Man United interested in Norwich duo this summer – report

The Sport Review Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign Norwich City duo Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons this summer, according to a report in England. The Daily Mail is reporting that the Norwich pair have emerged as surprise targets for Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window following their strong performances in the […]

