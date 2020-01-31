Global  

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo explains why Bruno Fernandes will be ‘different’ for Man Utd

Daily Star Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Real Madrid legend Luis Figo explains why Bruno Fernandes will be ‘different’ for Man UtdBruno Fernandes is set to make his second appearance for Manchester United tonight against Chelsea having impressed highly on debut against Wolves
News video: Figo: Fernandes a 'good buy' for Utd

Figo: Fernandes a 'good buy' for Utd 01:10

 Luis Figo urges caution over expectations on Bruno Fernandes but says his countryman is a 'good buy' for Manchester United.

Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes [Video]Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is pleased to have finally secured the signature of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps [Video]Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Portugual teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Old Trafford. Fernandes completed his move to the..

Bruno Fernandes´ mentality will boost Man Utd, says Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva believes his Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes has the mentality and character to be a success at Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...
SoccerNews.com

Bruno Fernandes is an ‘artist’ and could have similar effect at Manchester United as Eric Cantona did, suggests Paul Parker

Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes poses similarities to when Eric Cantona arrived at Old Trafford in 1992. This has been suggested by former Red Devil...
talkSPORT

