Man Utd Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Anish Aryal @TheManUtdWay RIP Harry Gregg. A survivor of Munich disaster and a United hero. 8 minutes ago ray Former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg dies age 87 https://t.co/Qsnof4RRev @MailSport 12 minutes ago Ian The Shrew Jones RT @shrewsweb: The club are sad to hear the passing of former manager and survivor of the Munich air disaster, Harry Gregg this morning. M… 13 minutes ago Ole Gunnar Solskjaer RIP HARRY GREGG A former Manchester United Legend and Survivor of the Munich Air Disaster. Sad to lose you 😢😞 Fo… https://t.co/rcW66KPCoX 13 minutes ago Jordan Gonzales RT @caughtoffside: Former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, a survivor of the Munich air disaster, has sadly died at the age of 87.… 14 minutes ago Pat Brady 🇪🇺 Harry Gregg, goalkeeper has died aged 87. Survivor of 1958 Munich air disaster in which 23 people died. He twice… https://t.co/OKEtqNo51a 14 minutes ago CleanSheet ⚽🏟️🥅 Former Manchester United goalkeeper and Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies age 87 … https://t.co/plQaZHYt5V 15 minutes ago Patrick Joyce RT @C_NHenderson: Very sad news this morning to see the passing of Harry Gregg- Manchester United legend and the brave survivor and relucta… 17 minutes ago