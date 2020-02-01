Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Man Utd Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Man Utd Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Daily Star Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Man Utd Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies aged 87Harry Gregg has passed away and was seen as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, having bravely rescued some of his Manchester United team-mates
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

United pay tribute to Munich air disaster victims [Video]United pay tribute to Munich air disaster victims

Manchester United have held a ceremony outside Old Trafford to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Munich air disaster, in which 23 people were killed.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:05Published

Man Utd pay Munich Air Disaster respects [Video]Man Utd pay Munich Air Disaster respects

Supporters gathered at Old Trafford ahead of Man Utd vs Wolves to commemorate the Munich Air Disaster

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg, a hero of the Munich air disaster, has died at the age of 87.
Belfast Telegraph

Gregg remembered as 'hero of Munich'

The Manchester United and NI goalkeeper will also be remembered for his bravery in the 1958 Munich air disaster.
BBC News Also reported by •IndependentBelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MUFCdevillian

Anish Aryal @TheManUtdWay RIP Harry Gregg. A survivor of Munich disaster and a United hero. 8 minutes ago

purered2

ray Former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg dies age 87  https://t.co/Qsnof4RRev @MailSport 12 minutes ago

theshrew88

Ian The Shrew Jones RT @shrewsweb: The club are sad to hear the passing of former manager and survivor of the Munich air disaster, Harry Gregg this morning. M… 13 minutes ago

SolskjaerMind

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer RIP HARRY GREGG A former Manchester United Legend and Survivor of the Munich Air Disaster. Sad to lose you 😢😞 Fo… https://t.co/rcW66KPCoX 13 minutes ago

jgonzaleswfg

Jordan Gonzales RT @caughtoffside: Former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, a survivor of the Munich air disaster, has sadly died at the age of 87.… 14 minutes ago

Workplacesols

Pat Brady 🇪🇺 Harry Gregg, goalkeeper has died aged 87. Survivor of 1958 Munich air disaster in which 23 people died. He twice… https://t.co/OKEtqNo51a 14 minutes ago

Cleansheet

CleanSheet ⚽🏟️🥅 Former Manchester United goalkeeper and Munich air disaster survivor Harry Gregg dies age 87 … https://t.co/plQaZHYt5V 15 minutes ago

pforpaddy

Patrick Joyce RT @C_NHenderson: Very sad news this morning to see the passing of Harry Gregg- Manchester United legend and the brave survivor and relucta… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.