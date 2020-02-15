Moody's cuts India's growth projection to 5.4%

Monday, 17 February 2020

Moody's Investors Service on Monday slashed India's growth forecast to 5.4 per cent for 2020 from 6.6 per cent projected earlier on slower than expected economic recovery. 👓 View full article



