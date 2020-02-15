Global  

Moody's cuts India's growth projection to 5.4%

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Moody's Investors Service on Monday slashed India's growth forecast to 5.4 per cent for 2020 from 6.6 per cent projected earlier on slower than expected economic recovery.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Projected growth of 6% for next year: RBI Governor at post-budget meeting

Projected growth of 6% for next year: RBI Governor at post-budget meeting 02:09

 Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday transmission of rate cuts is expected to improve further in the coming days and that momentum is gathering pace on credit growth.

