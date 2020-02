Harry Gregg, the former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper, has died, aged 87. Gregg, who played 247 times for the Red Devils in the 1950s and 1960s, was often referred to as the ‘Hero of Munich’ given his actions in the Munich Air Disaster. The goalkeeper rescued teammates and other passengers following the 1958 […]



