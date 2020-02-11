Global  

NBA names All-Star MVP in honour of Kobe Bryant

Mid-Day Monday, 17 February 2020
*Los Angeles:* NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the All-Star Game MVP award will now be called the Kobe Bryant Award as players lined up to pay tribute to the late NBA icon. "Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA all-star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game," Silver said. "He always relished the...
News video: NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Award In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

 The NBA-All Star Game MVP Award has been permanently renamed for late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

