AB de Villiers could return for South Africa in T20 World Cup if he's in form: Mark Boucher

Zee News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
South African head coach Mark Boucher has said that former skipper and swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers could feature in this year's International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup if he is in good form and makes himself available for selection. 
