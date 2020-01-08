AB de Villiers could return for South Africa in T20 World Cup if he's in form: Mark Boucher

Some of the best images from the past week taken by Reuters photographers across the globe and selected by our editors.

David Bowie's birthday is being celebrated with a new rare EP A new rare David Bowie EP is set to be released to mark his birthday The first gem from 'David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?' comes in the form of an acoustic version of 'The Man Who Sold The World' (the.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:01Published on January 8, 2020