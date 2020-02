Cyba_Omo_Law RT @RobHarris: “I also thank the referees for not defending me and for giving me a yellow card because I defend my skin colour” - Porto str… 17 seconds ago Francis Parsimei RT @goal: FC Porto striker Moussa Marega tried to walk off the pitch after being racially abused by some Vitoria SC fans tonight. This mus… 18 seconds ago Miguel L. Pereira RT @aitorehm: Meanwhile, Portugal’s complicated relationship with race is on the front pages today as a result of the racist abuse targeted… 1 minute ago SnailMan RT @depthfooty: FC Porto Striker Moussa Marega substitutes himself off the pitch following racist chants he recieved from Vitoria Guimaraes… 3 minutes ago The Boy RT @guardian_sport: Porto's Moussa Marega gives Vitoria fans the finger after apparent racist abuse https://t.co/8q7OyGvTtX 4 minutes ago Velile guca RT @AfricanFtblHQ: 🇲🇱 Porto striker Moussa Marega was racially abused by Vitória fans today (the team he used to play for). Both Porto and… 7 minutes ago