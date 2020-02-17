Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NBA All-Star Game: Kobe Bryant tributes as Team LeBron beat Team Giannis

NBA All-Star Game: Kobe Bryant tributes as Team LeBron beat Team Giannis

BBC Sport Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Emotional tributes are paid to Kobe Bryant as Team LeBron beat Team Giannis by two points at the 69th NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Team LeBron wins close fought NBA All-Star Game over Team Giannis

Team LeBron wins close fought NBA All-Star Game over Team Giannis 01:36

 Kawhi Leonard wins first Kobe Bryant MVP award as Team LeBron downs Team Giannis 157-155 in close fought NBA All-Star Game

Recent related videos from verified sources

Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center [Video]Gearing Up For NBA All-Star Game At United Center

No Bulls are playing this year, but there's no shortage of stars from LeBron James to Giannis Antetokounmpo. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:07Published

Honoring Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Honoring Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

This All-Star Game is that it is the first since the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tributes paid to Bryant as Team LeBron beat Team Giannis at NBA All-Star Game

Emotional tributes are paid to Kobe Bryant as Team LeBron beat Team Giannis by two points at the 69th NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday.
BBC News

Jennifer Hudson Gives Touching Kobe Bryant Tribute at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson swept everyone away on Sunday night. During the 2020 NBA All-Star game, the Oscar winner paid a special tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, his...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

opsikpro

Opsikpro Kawhi Leonard Wins Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP Award https://t.co/Se1B3mTkmp https://t.co/XhGOok9Cro 18 seconds ago

mikeyangus

MikeAngus Kawhi Wins Kobe Bryant Award: Clippers star takes home first-ever Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award after putting up 3… https://t.co/m5cv9X0srs 2 minutes ago

SonnySandoval10

Sonny Sandoval @ramonashelburne Mama Momo. Kobe's 1st points of career free throw. Last point of his career free throw.. Is it coi… https://t.co/Q6OxN0tJ9o 2 minutes ago

MyGossip_

My Gossip Kawhi Leonard named the first winner of the Kobe Bryant MVP Award at the NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/Wx8Hb2RmTr https://t.co/b2jSw4L0KC 4 minutes ago

_teen_problem

⚡️CommonWhiteGirl⚡️ Queen Latifah Honors Kobe Bryant During Her 2020 NBA All-Star Performance Queen Latifah proves why she's... well, t… https://t.co/WDmRtJe0Td 4 minutes ago

Fire_YuBo

FireYuBo RT @DCnumerology: All Star game score equaled 24 157-155 1+5+7+1+5+5=24 Kobe Bryant wore number 24. 5 minutes ago

itweet_mufc

Adams 🔰 RT @DMAC_LA: Kawhi Leonard, the first winnner of the Kobe Bryant All star Game MVP! #nba #nbatwitter #nbaallstar #MambaForever https://t.… 5 minutes ago

ppscslv

Business & Money Kobe Bryant honored at NBA All-Star Game by Magic Johnson, Jennifer Hudson, Common https://t.co/nhWslQxfbC 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.