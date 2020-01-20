Global  

Faf du Plessis steps down as South Africa Test & T20 captain

BBC Sport Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Faf du Plessis says it is in the "best interests" of South African cricket that he steps down as captain of the country's Test and Twenty20 sides.
Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan [Video]Ben Stokes given fine for abusing fan

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee after admitting he swore at a fan. It occurred when he was dismissed during the fourth Test against South Africa in..

Joe Root: Young players at the heart of England's victory over South Africa [Video]Joe Root: Young players at the heart of England's victory over South Africa

England cricket Test match captain and batsman Ollie Pope speak to the press following their victory over South Africa in the third Test to bring the series to a 2-1 lead over their hosts.

'I've given my everything' – Faf Du Plessis steps down as South Africa Test and T20 captain

The 35-year-old has reflected on his time leading the Proteas and hopes the move will allow new leaders to flourish
Independent

Du Plessis steps down as South Africa captain

Faf du Plessis says it is in the "best interests" of South African cricket that he steps down as captain of the country's Test and Twenty20 sides.
BBC News


