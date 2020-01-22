Global  

Kick It Out chief condemns 'shocking' Craig Ramage comments about Derby County black players

Derby Telegraph Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Derby County news - Former Rams midfielder Craig Ramage has been dropped by BBC following his comments about 'young black' players.
Recent related news from verified sources

BBC will 'no longer be working' with Craig Ramage following comment about Derby County black players

BBC will 'no longer be working' with Craig Ramage following comment about Derby County black playersCraig Ramage has apologised 'unreservedly'
Derby Telegraph

Footballer's shock at pundit's 'racial ignorance'

Derby County player Max Lowe says he is "shocked" by comments from BBC Radio Derby pundit Craig Ramage suggesting "young black lads" should "go back to basics,...
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportSeattle Times

