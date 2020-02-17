Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Manchester United legend Eric Cantona explains iconic celebration after Sunderland chip – he wanted to ‘humiliate’ a former teammate

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona explains iconic celebration after Sunderland chip – he wanted to ‘humiliate’ a former teammate

talkSPORT Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has lifted the lid on his famous goal and even more famous celebration against Sunderland, saying he was aiming to ‘humiliate’ the goalkeeper. It’s one of the Frenchman’s best-loved moments in a Red Devils shirt – lobbing the keeper with an outrageous chip and slowly turning, collar up of course, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87

Manchester United great Harry Gregg dies aged 87 01:37

 Former Manchester United goalkeeper and hero of the Munich air disaster Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg [Video]Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the players Gregg pulled from the wreckage of a burning plane, was among those who gathered to say farewell to the goalkeeper whose courage in the aftermath of the 1958..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Manchester United legends gather for Harry Gregg funeral [Video]Manchester United legends gather for Harry Gregg funeral

Manchester United greats Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law are among mourners who have gathered for the funeral of club hero Harry Gregg. The former Northern Ireland international..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Family issue open invite to funeral of Harry Gregg as Manchester United legend to be laid to rest

The funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg will take place on Friday in Coleraine.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldHindutalkSPORT

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Man City will beat European ban in the courts

Gary Neville thinks Man City will be able to overturn UEFA’s decision to ban them from European competitions. City were handed a two-year ban from European...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.