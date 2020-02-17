Shaheen Bagh protests: SC names 3 mediators, next hearing on Monday
Monday, 17 February 2020 () The Supreme Court said on Monday that people have a fundamental right to protest but the blocking of public roads is a matter of concern. It asked senior advocates Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana Ramachandran and former chief Information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters and persuade them to move to alternative site.
The road blockade at Shaheen Bagh has been making commute difficult for over 60 days. SC-appointed mediators have been persuading protesters to relocate without any headway. The next court hearing in..
