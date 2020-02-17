Global  

Shaheen Bagh protests: SC names 3 mediators, next hearing on Monday

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The Supreme Court said on Monday that people have a fundamental right to protest but the blocking of public roads is a matter of concern. It asked senior advocates Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana Ramachandran and former chief Information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters and persuade them to move to alternative site.
News video: Shaheen Bagh: SC appointed mediators urge protesters to resolve issue together|OneIndia News

Shaheen Bagh: SC appointed mediators urge protesters to resolve issue together|OneIndia News 03:15

 SUPREME COURT-APPOINTED MEDIATORS SANJAY HEGDE AND SADHANA RAMACHANDRAN VISIT DELHI'S SHAHEEN BAGH WHICH IS THE EPICENTRE OF THE AGITATION AGAINST THE CONTROVERSIAL CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT. DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL MET UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH TODAY FOR THE FIRST TIME AFTER TAKING...

Shaheen Bagh protest: Will mediations persuade women to relocate? [Video]Shaheen Bagh protest: Will mediations persuade women to relocate?

The road blockade at Shaheen Bagh has been making commute difficult for over 60 days. SC-appointed mediators have been persuading protesters to relocate without any headway. The next court hearing in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 09:25Published

Shaheen Bagh: UP Police reopens Noida-Delhi road shut due to anti-CAA protests briefly|Oneindia News [Video]Shaheen Bagh: UP Police reopens Noida-Delhi road shut due to anti-CAA protests briefly|Oneindia News

2 DAYS AFTER THE TWO SUPREME COURT APPOINTED MEDIATORS VISITED SHAHEEN BAGH WHICH HAS BECOME THE EPICENTRE OF THE ANTI-CAA PROTESTS, IN THE LATEST DEVELOPMENT THE KEY ROAD THAT LINKS NOIDA WITH DELHI'S..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:05Published


Shaheen Bagh protests: Mediators file report in sealed cover in Supreme Court

*New Delhi:* Court-appointed interlocutors on Monday filed their report in a sealed cover in the Supreme Court on the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh here...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Supreme Court appointed interlocutors file report on Shaheen Bagh protests, next hearing on February 26

The matter would be heard on February 26.
DNA

