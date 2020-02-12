Transfer news and football gossip: Liverpool battling Manchester United for Cantwell, Reds’ Werner move denied, Chelsea to complete Vecino signing

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from Monday’s papers and online… Liverpool are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Todd Cantwell, the Norwich midfielder, in a £30million deal. Reds staff were impressed with Cantwell during Saturday’s Premier League clash between the two sides, with the 21-year-old catching the […] 👓 View full article

