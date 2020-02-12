Global  

Transfer news and football gossip: Liverpool battling Manchester United for Cantwell, Reds’ Werner move denied, Chelsea to complete Vecino signing

talkSPORT Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from Monday’s papers and online… Liverpool are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Todd Cantwell, the Norwich midfielder, in a £30million deal. Reds staff were impressed with Cantwell during Saturday’s Premier League clash between the two sides, with the 21-year-old catching the […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Manchester United

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Manchester United 01:08

 Chelsea hope to remain fourth in the Premier League after facing Manchester United.

