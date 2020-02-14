Global  

Nirbhaya case: New death warrants issued, convicts to hang on March 3

IndiaTimes Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
A Delhi court Monday issued fresh date for execution of death warrants for March 3 at 6 am for the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. The date of execution, first fixed for January 22, was postponed for 6 am on February 1 by a January 17 court order.
