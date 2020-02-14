Nirbhaya case: New death warrants issued, convicts to hang on March 3
Monday, 17 February 2020 () A Delhi court Monday issued fresh date for execution of death warrants for March 3 at 6 am for the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. The date of execution, first fixed for January 22, was postponed for 6 am on February 1 by a January 17 court order.
NIRBHAYA CASE: 4 CONVICTS TO BE HANGED ON MARCH 3rd AT 6 AM, SHAHEEN BAGH PROTEST: SC APPOINTS MEDIATORS TO TALK TO PROTESTERS ON SHIFTING, DELHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWAL TO NOT TAKE CHARGE OF ANY MINISTRY: SOURCES, BJP HITS OUT AT CONG FOR GIVING COMMUNAL COLOUR TO JAMIA VIOLENCE, BRITISH MP CRITICAL OF...