Lacazette opens up on being dropped after ending goal drought

Team Talk Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Alexandre Lacazette will do all he can to ensure there is no repeat of his two-month goal drought.

EPL: Alexander Lacazette ends his goal drought as Arsenal rams Newcastle 4-0

Lacazette had gone nine games in all competitions without a goal before he found the target with a mis-hit shot in the final moments of the game.
Lacazette keen to avoid repeat of Arsenal drought

Alexandre Lacazette will do all he can to ensure there is no repeat of his two-month goal drought after he finally found the back of the net again.
