Latest West Ham injury news ahead of Man City as Felipe Anderson closes in on return

West Ham take on the two-time reigning Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium and could be boosted by the return of their Brazilian star

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his side lost patience in their hard fought home victory against West Ham. Klopp was thrilled that his side had equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 successive.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published 2 hours ago Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was postponed as Storm Ciara caused havoc with Sunday’s sporting programme. Football, horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Fredericks, Yarmolenko, Wilshere - latest West Ham injury news ahead of Liverpool game The Hammers were dealt a big injury blow in midweek during their n1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad

Football.london 2 days ago



Update: Leicester City latest injury news ahead of Man City clash Leicester City news: A full rundown of who is currently sidelined for the Foxes and when they could be back in action.

Leicester Mercury 3 days ago





Tweets about this