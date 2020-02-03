Iker Casillas: Former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper running to become president of Spanish football federation
Monday, 17 February 2020 () Iker Casillas, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper, has announced he is running to become president of Spain’s football federation. Casillas, who won 167 caps for his country, captaining them to three successive major honours between 2008 and 2012, is to stand against current RFEF chief Luis Rubiales when the election is held later this year. […]
Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas plans to run for the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Spanish media reported on Wednesday.C Hindu Also reported by •WorldNews •BBC News •Mid-Day •News24 •Independent
