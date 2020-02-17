Braves extend contracts of manager Snitker, GM Anthopoulos Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The Atlanta Braves have extended the contracts of manager Brian Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos The Atlanta Braves have extended the contracts of manager Brian Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Alex Anthopoulos gets contract extension from Braves The Atlanta Braves extended the contracts of manager Brian Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos on Monday.

CBC.ca 11 hours ago



Braves extend manager Snitker, GM Anthopoulos The Atlanta Braves on Monday announced the promotion of general manager Alex Anthopoulos and a contract extension for manager Brian Snitker.

ESPN 12 hours ago





Tweets about this