Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Braves extend contracts of manager Snitker, GM Anthopoulos

Braves extend contracts of manager Snitker, GM Anthopoulos

FOX Sports Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Braves extend contracts of manager Snitker, GM AnthopoulosThe Atlanta Braves have extended the contracts of manager Brian Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Alex Anthopoulos gets contract extension from Braves

The Atlanta Braves extended the contracts of manager Brian Snitker and general manager Alex Anthopoulos on Monday.
CBC.ca

Braves extend manager Snitker, GM Anthopoulos

The Atlanta Braves on Monday announced the promotion of general manager Alex Anthopoulos and a contract extension for manager Brian Snitker.
ESPN


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.