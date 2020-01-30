ImCalebb RT @VincentFrankNFL: Yes, #49ers fans Darius Slay would be great opposite Richard Sherman. No, #49ers fans, it’s not happening. What draf… 8 minutes ago

Vincent Frank Yes, #49ers fans Darius Slay would be great opposite Richard Sherman. No, #49ers fans, it’s not happening. What d… https://t.co/MMZQOgCGFi 12 minutes ago

NEO-EXPOSINGTHRUTH RT @freep: Richard Sherman: Darius Slay 'doesn't get enough credit' because he plays for Lions https://t.co/jIK4dblCIk 2 hours ago

Lions Passion Is Richard Sherman Forcing The Lions To Put Up or Shut Up? https://t.co/fE60fkDRoF 2 hours ago

NFL🏈Football LIVE STREAM FREE @#REDDIT Richard Sherman says Darius Slay 'doesn't get enough credit' because he plays for Lions… https://t.co/EI4lXOZeZZ 2 hours ago

Vina St. Fran Richard Sherman: Darius Slay 'doesn't get enough credit' because he plays for Lions https://t.co/QQ9V2Fp8LD via… https://t.co/7rAgFPGrGz 2 hours ago

Rodney H. RT @davebirkett: Richard Sherman: Darius Slay “doesn’t get enough credit and that’s, once again, the market he’s in and sometimes the team… 2 hours ago