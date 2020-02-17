Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Yoenis Cespedes of Mets says he won't speak with media forÂ indefinite period

Yoenis Cespedes of Mets says he won't speak with media forÂ indefinite period

Newsday Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Cespedes is scheduled to take live batting practice on Monday, his first participation in formal team activity since 2018.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WHronis

William Hronis RT @WFAN660: #Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes says he won't be speaking to the media at all this season. https://t.co/aWsr9QMpQy https://t.… 5 minutes ago

tipplad

Sean Cone RT @exec_tours: Cespedes: No Media This Season: Mets star doesn’t plan to speak to the media this year: ‘Not today, not tomorrow, not at al… 1 hour ago

PeoplezPen

𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙮 𝙎𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙤𝙣 RT @Sportnewsbuzz: Mets Star Yoenis Cespedes Says He Won't Talk to the Media All Season https://t.co/1e9Ks0ATQd 1 hour ago

Sportnewsbuzz

SportNewsBuzz Mets Star Yoenis Cespedes Says He Won't Talk to the Media All Season https://t.co/1e9Ks0ATQd 1 hour ago

JackZiskin

Jack Ziskin “I would like to announce to the media that I will no longer be talking to you” 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/8Y1VpGKtNW 1 hour ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Mets Star Yoenis Cespedes Says He Won't Talk to the Media All Season https://t.co/MruIcgTFcL #sports #feedly 2 hours ago

mets_fanly

Mets Report Mets Star Yoenis Cespedes Says He Won't Talk to the Media All Season #NYM https://t.co/Y5N6C7y0Bi https://t.co/75H2J5QeuX 2 hours ago

tipplad

Sean Cone Cespedes: No Media This Season: Mets star doesn’t plan to speak to the media this year: ‘Not today, not tomorrow, n… https://t.co/mOtKRDXDDp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.