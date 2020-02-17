Global  

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Ben Davison hits back at ‘unfair criticism’ from Tyson’s father John Fury, claims he contradicts himself

talkSPORT Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Ben Davison has told talkSPORT that he believes criticism he’s received from Tyson Fury’s father John is ‘unfair’. The young trainer parted ways with Tyson ahead of the Deontay Wilder rematch, live on talkSPORT this Saturday. Before and after this split, John voiced his concerns about Davison who has now replied. Davison told Jim White […]
News video: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury touch down in Las Vegas for much anticipated rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury touch down in Las Vegas for much anticipated rematch 02:00

 EDITORS NOTE - CONTAINS PROFANITY VIDEO SHOWS BOXERS TYSON FURY AND DEONTAY WILDER ARRIVING IN LAS VEGAS AHEAD OF THEIR HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT SHOWS: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES. (FEBRUARY 18,

Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title [Video]Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title

Britain&apos;s Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday. Ciara Lee reports

Tyson Fury in profile [Video]Tyson Fury in profile

A look at boxer Tyson Fury in profile, as the eccentric fighter takes the WBC world heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: ‘Gypsy King’ brands Eddie Hearn a ‘w**ker’ for changing fight prediction over camp rumours

Tyson Fury has blasted back at comments Eddie Hearn made on talkSPORT ahead of his rematch with Deontay Wilder. Anthony Joshua’s promoter initially predicted...
talkSPORT

Bruno proud of ‘inspirational’ Fury following brilliant win over Wilder

Tyson Fury has been hailed as an inspiration by Frank Bruno following his stunning victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.
Belfast Telegraph

