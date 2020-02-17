Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Ben Davison hits back at ‘unfair criticism’ from Tyson’s father John Fury, claims he contradicts himself

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ben Davison has told talkSPORT that he believes criticism he’s received from Tyson Fury’s father John is ‘unfair’. The young trainer parted ways with Tyson ahead of the Deontay Wilder rematch, live on talkSPORT this Saturday. Before and after this split, John voiced his concerns about Davison who has now replied. Davison told Jim White […] 👓 View full article

