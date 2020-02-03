NHL on Scoreboard Page NHL trade deadline: These players could be on the move soon https://t.co/TqL1v7qsbr https://t.co/yPaNbLSmj7 19 minutes ago Bagdirt Seeing these trades for mediocre players makes me hope Holland doesn’t do much before the deadline.. 3-1 without Mc… https://t.co/jBynRt1tFF 11 hours ago Steve (30-24-6) Here come the fans saying that we need to retool/rebuild/trade 13/23... Hamonic and Giordano are both injured. Chic… https://t.co/VsYxrxFaP7 2 days ago Brad Ratgen @mortongowild @mnwild Cannot fire all of the players. Time for the old guys to wake TFU and start closing out these… https://t.co/BJeNTeJcUP 3 days ago Spencer RT @TheLeafsIMO: The trade deadline is nine days away. Which of these players listed below would you love to see the #Leafs go after? 3 days ago Michael The trade deadline is nine days away. Which of these players listed below would you love to see the #Leafs go after? 3 days ago Garrett Brooks, Esq. I hope Yzerman manages to work some sort of voodoo magic and get rid of a few of these guys at the trade deadline s… https://t.co/cwSal9HZuT 4 days ago Jake V. There is a subtle genius to what the Pirates are doing with these bargain bin free agent signings. Pirates were nev… https://t.co/PZ7r2FlMaB 4 days ago