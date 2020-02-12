Global  

Chris Broussard & Doug Gottlieb agree Aaron Gordon was ‘robbed’ in controversial dunk contest

FOX Sports Monday, 17 February 2020
Chris Broussard & Doug Gottlieb agree Aaron Gordon was ‘robbed’ in controversial dunk contestAfter an exciting NBA All-Star weekend, Chris Broussard and Doug Gottlieb join First Things First to talk the controversial dunk contest. Miami Heats' Derrick Jones Jr. edged out Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon for the title in what some people are calling a robbery. Chris talks whether he believes Gordon was robbed for the 2nd time, and Doug speculates if this is the reason LeBron James won't participate in the dunk contest
Jones Jr., Adebayo, Hield winners at epic All-Star Saturday

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Gordon lost another epic dunk contest. And it was by a couple of inches — namely, the top of Tacko Fall’s head. Derrick Jones Jr....
