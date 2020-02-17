Global  

Canadiens coach Claude Julien fined 10K for '2 teams' comment

CBC.ca Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The NHL fined Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien $10,000 US on Monday for criticizing the officials after Saturday night's overtime loss to the Dallas Stars.
