Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Curling superfan from Regina gifted tickets to see Team Sask. at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Curling superfan from Regina gifted tickets to see Team Sask. at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

CBC.ca Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Ryan Malley says his step-son, 17-year-old Ryan Moir who is a passionate curling fan, was gifted tickets by Team Saskatchewan to attend the Scotties Tournament of Hearts over the weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Manitoba escapes with win over Nunavut at Scotties

Manitoba's Kerri Einarson escaped with a 6-4 victory over Nunavut's Lori Eddy at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Sunday in Moose Jaw, Sask.
CBC.ca

Plenty of familiar faces in stacked Tournament of Hearts field

With Jennifer Jones winning Friday's wildcard, the 16-team field is set at the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts which begin pool play on Saturday in Moose Jaw,...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Curling superfan from Regina gifted tickets to see Team Sask. at Scotties Tournament of Hearts… https://t.co/aKm3h1J2xc 2 hours ago

CBCSask

CBC Saskatchewan Curling superfan from Regina gifted tickets to see Team Sask. at Scotties Tournament of Hearts https://t.co/bH4nvzk9rW 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.