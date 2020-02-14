Global  

Tomlin defends Rudolph against Garrett's claims

ESPN Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin 'aggressively defended' quarterback Mason Rudolph against claims by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett that Rudolph used a racial epithet during their November fracus.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Myles Garrett Claims Mason Rudolph Used Slur

Myles Garrett Claims Mason Rudolph Used Slur 00:31

 In an interview with ESPN, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett renewed his claims that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arthur Moats Joins Tomlin In Defending Mason Rudolph [Video]Arthur Moats Joins Tomlin In Defending Mason Rudolph

With Browns DE Myles Garrett again claiming Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur, former Steeler Arthur Moats spoke with KDKA's Shelby Cassesse, joining the head coach in..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Browns' Garrett reiterates Rudolph used racial slur

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reiterated this week that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph directed a racial slur at him prior to the...
Reuters Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesESPNMediaite

Rudolph’s agent: Garrett legally liable after ESPN interview

The agent for Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett opened himself up for potential legal action after reiterating his...
Seattle Times

