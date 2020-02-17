Manchester United players wearing black armbands against Chelsea in memory of Harry Gregg, a hero in the Munich Air Disaster

Global  

talkSPORT Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Manchester United will wear black armbands in their Premier League clash at Chelsea  as a mark of respect to their former player Harry Gregg. Former United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Gregg, a hero of the Munich air disaster, died today at the age of 87. His death was announced by the Harry Gregg Foundation on […]
 Former Manchester United goalkeeper and hero of the Munich air disaster Harry Gregg has died at the age of 87.

Daily Star

Belfast Telegraph

