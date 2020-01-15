Bay Shore high schooler Daniel Garcia being paid to play video games as live streamer for Microsoft

As a live streamer for Microsoft's Mixer, 15-year-old Daniel Garcia is being paid to play Fortnite.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite A teenager is making over £150K ($200,000 USD) a year by playing the video game Fortnite - but he's saving nearly all the money he makes. Alex Benabe, 19, regularly plays for 12 to 24 hours.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published 3 weeks ago Guns Akimbo movie (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving Guns Akimbo movie trailer HD (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving Plot synopsis: Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 02:17Published on January 15, 2020

Tweets about this