Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Bay Shore high schooler Daniel Garcia being paid to play video games as live streamer for Microsoft

Bay Shore high schooler Daniel Garcia being paid to play video games as live streamer for Microsoft

Newsday Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
As a live streamer for Microsoft's Mixer, 15-year-old Daniel Garcia is being paid to play Fortnite.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite [Video]Teenager is making over £150K a year by playing the video game Fortnite

A teenager is making over £150K ($200,000 USD) a year by playing the video game Fortnite - but he's saving nearly all the money he makes. Alex Benabe, 19, regularly plays for 12 to 24 hours..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Guns Akimbo movie (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving [Video]Guns Akimbo movie (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving

Guns Akimbo movie trailer HD (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving Plot synopsis: Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:17Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.