Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tokyo Marathon Restricted to Elite Athletes Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Tokyo Marathon Restricted to Elite Athletes Over Coronavirus Outbreak

NYTimes.com Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
An estimated 38,000 runners had been expected to participate in the annual event, one of the largest marathons in the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tokyo Marathon restricts entry over coronavirus

The organisers of the Tokyo Marathon have announced that the race will only be open to elite athletes because of coronavirus fears.
ESPN

2020 Tokyo Marathon limited to only a few hundred elite participants due to coronavirus outbreak

The event was initially set to have around 38,000 participants
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Breaking24_7

BreakingNews RT @shaneandmisty: #breakingnews Tokyo Marathon restricted to elite runners due to coronavirus fears. https://t.co/SmIlI6HOS0 11 minutes ago

shaneandmisty

Delaware Sasquatch #breakingnews Tokyo Marathon restricted to elite runners due to coronavirus fears. https://t.co/SmIlI6HOS0 15 minutes ago

MasterofIoT

Niel Kirk 尼尔柯克 Tokyo marathon cancels mass race over coronavirus scare | Sport | ⁦@guardian#Corona #coronavirus… https://t.co/OBSePxBywc 33 minutes ago

BritValUS

Val RT @guardiannews: Tokyo marathon cancels mass race over coronavirus scare https://t.co/XwtSVqvQYb 34 minutes ago

JDPlatinumINVST

Jamie Dempsey RT @Jason_Sagini: Only around 200 out of expected 38,000 athletes will participate in the Tokyo Marathon this year after organisers restric… 35 minutes ago

Jason_Sagini

JASON SAGINI🇰🇪(The Sports Archbishop) Only around 200 out of expected 38,000 athletes will participate in the Tokyo Marathon this year after organisers r… https://t.co/hkB29br3n3 36 minutes ago

curtisparkandy

Andy Harris Tokyo Marathon restricted to elite participants, sidelining more than 37,000 public runners over ...… https://t.co/Efg56lXkyk 50 minutes ago

misakitheninja

Hera RT @NYDailyNews: The Tokyo Marathon will be restricted this year to elite athletes only after cases of the virus were confirmed in the city… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.