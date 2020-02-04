Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Man United fans ecstatic as Eric Bailly returns and Odion Ighalo in squad at Chelsea

Man United fans ecstatic as Eric Bailly returns and Odion Ighalo in squad at Chelsea

Football.london Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Man United fans ecstatic as Eric Bailly returns and Odion Ighalo in squad at ChelseaManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his side for the clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - and fans are excited at the return of Eric Bailly for his first start of the season
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer

Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer 01:18

 Manchester United's on-loan forward Odion Ighalo could make his debut against Chelsea

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Kepa should start against Man Utd' [Video]'Kepa should start against Man Utd'

Former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says Kepa Arrizabalaga should return in goal for Chelsea against Manchester United on Monday Night Football.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published

Dunkaroos to finally return to the United States [Video]Dunkaroos to finally return to the United States

Dunkaroos to finally return to the United States. In a press release on Feb. 3, General Mills confirmed the return of the widely popular snack, Dunkaroos. According to Jeff Caswell, president of snacks..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United team news: Odion Ighalo to be named in squad for Chelsea clash despite missing winter break training camp

Odion Ighalo could make his debut for Manchester United when they visit Chelsea in the Premier League next week. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, has...
talkSPORT

Man Utd fans question Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Odion Ighalo Chelsea decision

Odion Ighalo was kept away from his new Manchester United team-mates amid precautionary fears he was carrying the deadly coronavirus
Daily Star


Tweets about this

tiototo1619

Alfonzo Otero H. RT @Dream_ChelseaFC: Football: Man United fans ecstatic as Eric Bailly returns and Odion Ighalo in squad at Chelsea https://t.co/CAPGe9n6oJ… 2 hours ago

Dream_ChelseaFC

ChelseaFC News Football: Man United fans ecstatic as Eric Bailly returns and Odion Ighalo in squad at Chelsea https://t.co/CAPGe9n6oJ #ChelseaFC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.