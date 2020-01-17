Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright dies at 85

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, died Monday of a heart attack, her attorney said. Wright was 85. Attorney Sonia Pawluc said Wright had been hospitalized in Florida for the last few weeks after being injured in a fall. Wright joined the […] 👓 View full article

