Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright dies at 85

Seattle Times Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame golfer Mickey Wright, who won 82 LPGA tournaments including 13 majors, died Monday of a heart attack, her attorney said. Wright was 85. Attorney Sonia Pawluc said Wright had been hospitalized in Florida for the last few weeks after being injured in a fall. Wright joined the […]
