Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Was Manchester United captain Harry Maguire lucky to a escape red card for kicking Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi?

Was Manchester United captain Harry Maguire lucky to a escape red card for kicking Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi?

talkSPORT Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
It’s been exactly one month since Harry Maguire was confirmed as Manchester United’s club captain. And when you’re captain of one of the biggest clubs in the world, that comes with great responsibility. But Maguire was perhaps fortunate to not get sent off for kicking Michy Batshuayi in the early stages of Man United’s trip […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Maguire: It was a natural reaction

Maguire: It was a natural reaction 03:22

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire explains his clash with Michy Batshuayi which VAR decided was not a red card.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man City Euro ban: Financial implications [Video]Man City Euro ban: Financial implications

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains how Manchester City's two-season European ban could affect the club as a business.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:22Published

David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground [Video]David Beckham spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a football ground

David Beckham was spotted standing alone in a shabby stand at a non-league football ground - as his son Romeo got booked in a 5-3 defeat. The dad-of-four swapped glitzy Miami for the Somerset town of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harry Maguire scores as Manchester United win at Chelsea – but Red Devils captain avoids red card for kick on Michy Batshuayi

Manchester United breathed new life in their quest for Champions League football with a very useful 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Headers from Anthony...
talkSPORT

Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool fans say the same thing about Harry Maguire and Son Heung-min

Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool fans say the same thing about Harry Maguire and Son Heung-minHarry Maguire went down under a challenge from Michy Batshuayi in the first half of Chelsea vs Manchester United and appeared to kick the striker, but VAR did...
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.