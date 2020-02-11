Mino Raiola hits back at Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for comments on Paul Pogba

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Mino Raiola launched a strong response to comments made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his client Paul Pogba. The relationship between the player and his agent with Manchester United has been fractured for some time. Pogba’s desire to leave Old Trafford is well-known and Raiola again talked up the prospects of a summer exit. On […] 👓 View full article

