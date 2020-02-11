Global  

Mino Raiola hits back at Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for comments on Paul Pogba

talkSPORT Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Mino Raiola launched a strong response to comments made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about his client Paul Pogba. The relationship between the player and his agent with Manchester United has been fractured for some time. Pogba’s desire to leave Old Trafford is well-known and Raiola again talked up the prospects of a summer exit. On […]
News video: Being the Boss: Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Being the Boss: Ole Gunnar Solskjær 08:52

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær reflects on his first memories of taking over at Old Trafford, his managerial inspirations and which of the current players at United would make a good manager.

'Pogba isn't poisonous for United' [Video]'Pogba isn't poisonous for United'

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe says Paul Pogba is wrongfully accused as being "poison" for United in the dressing room and hopes the club's "best player" does not leave in the summer.

Neville reacts to MNF talking points [Video]Neville reacts to MNF talking points

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville gives his opinion on the VAR talking points at Stamford Bridge and reacts to Mino Raiola's comments about Paul Pogba.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Mino Raiola following Paul Pogba rant

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Mino Raiola following Paul Pogba rantManchester United star Paul Pogba has had his future shrouded in doubt once again after comments made by Mino Raiola in a bizarre Twitter rant at Ole Gunnar...
Daily Star

Man Utd's summer transfer plans explained - with at least three signings planned

Man Utd's summer transfer plans explained - with at least three signings plannedManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to take the transfer window by storm by securing three incoming deals
Daily Star Also reported by •CaughtOffside

