Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Idaho vs. Portland State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 17 predictions from proven model

Idaho vs. Portland State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 17 predictions from proven model

CBS Sports Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Idaho and Portland State.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published < > Embed
News video: The hype is real as Boise State prepares to host undefeated San Diego State

The hype is real as Boise State prepares to host undefeated San Diego State 01:51

 The Boise State Broncos basketball team has been on a roll, BSU has moved into a tie for second in the Mountain West Conference winning six of their last seven.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boise State University is running out of room to expand [Video]Boise State University is running out of room to expand

Boise State University has a pretty incredible story, the school started as a community college in 1932, BSU became a four-year college in the sixties and it has grown into regional university that is..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:37Published

Idaho State Basketball Preview [Video]Idaho State Basketball Preview

The Idaho State men's basketball team is ready for the new season.

Credit: KPVI NBC Pocatello, IDPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

North Carolina Central vs. North Carolina A&T odds: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions from top model

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News Idaho vs. Portland State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 17 predictions from proven model https://t.co/gBos62WYpO 10 minutes ago

PickDawgz

PickDawgz (Mitch Wilson) Portland State vs. Idaho - 2/17/20 College Basketball Pick, Odds, and Prediction https://t.co/1uHhd9Z4lu #FreePick… https://t.co/xtdS09Eb2f 4 hours ago

SportsChatPlace

Sports Chat Place Portland State vs. Idaho - 2/17/20 College Basketball Pick, Odds & Prediction https://t.co/xIXdIpt1ip #FreePick… https://t.co/2uPJgXW7if 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.