Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ‘Brilliant’: Roy Keane salutes Man United star after 2-0 win over Chelsea FC

‘Brilliant’: Roy Keane salutes Man United star after 2-0 win over Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Roy Keane admitted that he was impressed by Anthony Martial’s goal after the Frenchman helped to fire Manchester United to a 2-0 win at Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Monday night. Martial opened the scoring at the end of the first half for the Red Devils, before Harry Maguire made it 2-0 after […]

The post ‘Brilliant’: Roy Keane salutes Man United star after 2-0 win over Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Carra and Keane reunited

Carra and Keane reunited 00:43

 Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane will be back together again in the Monday Night Football studio ahead of Chelsea's clash with Man Utd, live on Sky Sports Premier League at 7pm.

Recent related news from verified sources

Why Man United's Harry Maguire was not sent off for incident with Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi

Why Man United's Harry Maguire was not sent off for incident with Chelsea's Michy BatshuayiManchester United legend Roy Keane has been having his say on Harry Maguire's coming together with Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi at Stamford Bridge
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.