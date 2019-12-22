Global  

‘Wonderful’: Gary Neville reacts to Man United star’s goal in 2-0 win at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Gary Neville paid tribute to Harry Maguire for his “wonderful” goal after he helped to fire Manchester United to a 2-0 win at Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Monday night. Maguire scored from a header in the second half for the Red Devils after Anthony Martial had fired the visitors ahead at the […]

The post ‘Wonderful’: Gary Neville reacts to Man United star’s goal in 2-0 win at Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
