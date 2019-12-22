‘Wonderful’: Gary Neville reacts to Man United star’s goal in 2-0 win at Chelsea FC Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Gary Neville paid tribute to Harry Maguire for his “wonderful” goal after he helped to fire Manchester United to a 2-0 win at Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Monday night. Maguire scored from a header in the second half for the Red Devils after Anthony Martial had fired the visitors ahead at the […]



The post ‘Wonderful’: Gary Neville reacts to Man United star’s goal in 2-0 win at Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

