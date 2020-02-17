Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Manchester United captain Harry Maguire explains why it was right call not to send him off for incident with Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire explains why it was right call not to send him off for incident with Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi

talkSPORT Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Harry Maguire insists he did not kick out at Michy Batshuayi in an incident where the Manchester United captain was perhaps lucky to escape punishment. The defender was bundled to the floor by the Chelsea striker before he caught him with his studs. Replays appeared to show Maguire extending his leg towards Batshuayi but no […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Maguire: It was a natural reaction

Maguire: It was a natural reaction 03:22

 Manchester United captain Harry Maguire explains his clash with Michy Batshuayi which VAR decided was not a red card.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard feels Maguire escaped red card [Video]Lampard feels Maguire escaped red card

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United was tough to take after they had two goals ruled out and Harry Maguire's challenge on Michy Batshuayi went unpunished.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:25Published

Ole responds to Pogba's agent's comments [Video]Ole responds to Pogba's agent's comments

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects on a positive night for Manchester United after their 2-0 win over Chelsea and also gives his thoughts on Mino Raiola comments, who is the agent of Paul Pogba.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Was Manchester United captain Harry Maguire lucky to a escape red card for kicking Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi?

It’s been exactly one month since Harry Maguire was confirmed as Manchester United’s club captain. And when you’re captain of one of the biggest clubs in...
talkSPORT

Harry Maguire scores as Manchester United win at Chelsea – but Red Devils captain avoids red card for kick on Michy Batshuayi

Manchester United breathed new life in their quest for Champions League football with a very useful 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Headers from Anthony...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

snb188

SportsNews & Betting Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says his apparent kick-out at Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi during Monday… https://t.co/NnzSt8CiMM 3 minutes ago

eurofootb

Football News Manchester United captain Harry Maguire explains why it was right call not to send him off for incident with Chelse… https://t.co/E7mCYWrnAT 7 minutes ago

fulltimewh

Full Time Harry Maguire insists he did not kick out at Michy Batshuayi in an incident where the Manchester United captain was… https://t.co/EfhjNx5tZT 36 minutes ago

NyikoKubheka

The.Nutty.Chef.👩‍🍳 RT @SwypeSportsHQ: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire talking about his clash with Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi. VAR ruled it wasn'… 37 minutes ago

SwypeSportsHQ

Swype Sports ™ Manchester United captain Harry Maguire talking about his clash with Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi. VAR ruled it… https://t.co/Fnnwdt9tbg 44 minutes ago

1news_me

1News #Manchester United captain Harry Maguire explains why it was right call not to send him off for incident with Chels… https://t.co/JHKwjyrCu3 48 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #PremierLeague Manchester United captain Harry Maguire explains why it was right call not to send him off… https://t.co/ykyVV9y70C 51 minutes ago

silverspaco

silverspaco Manchester United captain Harry Maguire explains why it was proper name to not ship him off for incident with Chels… https://t.co/6cmnfwK4NF 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.