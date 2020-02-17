Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Garth Crooks' team of the week: Alisson, Soyuncu, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Garth Crooks' team of the week: Alisson, Soyuncu, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

BBC Sport Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Which goalkeeper is world class? Who is worth £30m in today's market? And which player is an intelligent lad who listens? Find out in Garth Crooks' team of the week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Which player is an intelligent lad who listens? Garth Crooks' team of the week

Which goalkeeper is world class? Who is worth £30m in today's market? And which player is an intelligent lad who listens? Find out in Garth Crooks' team of the...
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.