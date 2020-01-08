Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sources: Rockets to sign veterans Green, Carroll

Sources: Rockets to sign veterans Green, Carroll

ESPN Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
The Rockets are going all in on small ball, planning to use their two remaining roster spots on forwards DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Green.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two Rockets Land In Baghdad's Green Zone, No Reports Of Causalities [Video]Two Rockets Land In Baghdad's Green Zone, No Reports Of Causalities

​The Iraqi joint military command told CNN "two Katyusha rockets landed inside the Green Zone" just after midnight local time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Sirens after rockets fall inside Iraq's Green Zone [Video]Sirens after rockets fall inside Iraq's Green Zone

Iraq&apos;s military said on Wednesday that two rockets had fallen inside Baghdad&apos;s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:17Published


Tweets about this

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Sources: Rockets to sign veterans Green, Carroll https://t.co/zRtD3vHOvy 3 minutes ago

Hndahnter333

Tom Reed Sources: Rockets to sign veterans Green, Carroll https://t.co/VraObWXfGk. @Hndahnter333 fix this. How can a player… https://t.co/TVAQqvO4YS 7 minutes ago

BargainsAtoZ

#This Just In Sources: Rockets to sign veterans Green, Carroll https://t.co/f68S3qPfEK Via: ESPN 12 minutes ago

AllBasketballs

All The Basketball Sources: Rockets to sign veterans Green, Carroll #NBA #Basketball #Fans https://t.co/D98Mb47ArQ 17 minutes ago

FanlysSports

Fanlys Sources: Rockets to sign veterans Green, Carroll https://t.co/0f4q2yZGA8 https://t.co/X6uppI3woN 18 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Sources: Rockets to sign veterans Green, Carroll https://t.co/xZnXr5Est4 https://t.co/j6C0CFkwfT 19 minutes ago

hypervocal

hypervocal Sources: Rockets to sign veterans Green, Carroll https://t.co/EhO95uLHPw https://t.co/fEDRc2nIF6 20 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Sources: Rockets to sign veterans Green, Carroll https://t.co/CciXCXQ6R1 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.