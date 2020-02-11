Defending NASCAR Cup series champ Kyle Busch gets knocked into the wall and out of the race at the 2020 Daytona 500

Global  

FOX Sports Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Defending NASCAR Cup series champ Kyle Busch gets knocked into the wall and out of the race at the 2020 Daytona 500Kyle Busch got knocked out of the 2020 Daytona 500 after getting bumped by Joey Logano from behind with 18 laps to go.
Jamie McMurray breaks down the incident between Joey Logano and Kyle Busch | NASCAR RACE HUB

Jamie McMurray breaks down the incident between Joey Logano and Kyle Busch | NASCAR RACE HUB"NASCAR Race Hub's" Jamie McMurray breaks down the incident between Joey Logano and Kyle Busch at The Busch Clash.
FOX Sports

Kyle Busch has done it all in NASCAR, except win the Daytona 500

Kyle Busch has partied in victory lane at every NASCAR track from Darlington to Dover, from Bristol to the Brickyard. Busch has even celebrated at Daytona, with...
Denver Post Also reported by •ESPNFOX Sports

